KFC commissions portrait for man who figured out ’11 herbs and spices’ Twitter stunt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WCMH) — As if online fame isn’t enough these days, the man who figured out a clever hidden message on the Kentucky Fried Chicken Twitter account now has a work of art to remember his 15 minutes of fame.

.@KFC follows 11 people. Those 11 people? 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb. 11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this. — Edge (@edgette22) October 19, 2017

The KFC account follows just 11 users; five of them are former members of the Spice Girls and the other six are men named Herb, including Green Bay Packers cornerback Herb Waters and music legend Herb Alpert. It adds up to 11 herbs and spices, part of the famous secret recipe KFC founder Colonel Harland Sanders touted for his fried chicken.

The connection was noticed on Twitter by Mike Edgette, who goes by “Edge.” His tweet about it has been shared hundreds of thousands of times on the platform.

The chicken chain rewarded Edgette for his super sleuthing by commissioning a painting of him riding on the KFC Colonel’s shoulders, holding a drumstick, with a mountain range and the setting sun behind them.

“Dreams DO come true,” Edgette wrote.