Former defense witness claims Autry’s testimony wasn’t true in Bobo case

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A month and a half after a jury convicted Zachary Adams of killing Holly Bobo, the defense’s key witness is going after the state’s eye account.

“They have always said to tell the truth,” Jason Autry said during his testimony in September.

In an 11 page affidavit filed in the Hardin County court this week, former TBI Special Agent Terry Dicus outlines why Autry’s story about what happened to the West Tennessee nursing student is not true.

“He said train, that is Holly Bobo,” Autry said.

Nashville based defense attorney Alex Little said the affidavit will not carry much weight in the case.

“I feel almost certain that the court will say, without seeing the affidavit, that ultimately credibility decisions are in the hands of the jury,” said Little.

Through cell phone records and maps, Dicus believes Autry’s story and timing of that April morning is off.

“I’m trying to put together a puzzle and if I find five pieces that don’t fit, I’m done,” said Dicus during the trial in Savannah.

Dicus said in order for Autry’s testimony to be true, he and Adams would have had to been going 106 miles per hour down the winding, gravel roads of Decatur county.

“Mr. Adams was driving. We went to 133,” Autry recalled.

Dicus said Autry, who claims he did not know Bobo on the stand, were actually cousins.

“I was clueless because I didn’t know Holly Bobo,” Autry told the prosecution.

Dicus then turned his claims to former co-defendant Shayne Austin. According to him, Austin was exonerated by polygraph results stating he was not involved in the crime.

“Zach said that Shayne was the one that walked her into the woods.”

However, Autry said on the stand that Austin was there.

Adams’ attorney said the evidence against her client has been circumstantial all along and Dicus’ expertise is more than enough to debunk the state’s theory.

