‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star to face indecent assault charges

The Associated Press Published:
FILE- In this still image taken Aug. 3, 2017 from video, actor Tom Wopat stands during arraignment, in Waltham, Mass., on indecent assault and battery and drug possession charges. The former star of the 1980s television show "The Dukes of Hazzard" who’s accused of groping a female cast member of a musical he was supposed to appear in now faces charges he indecently assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Massachusetts. Court records show Wopat is charged with assaulting the girl and a woman in July while rehearsing for the musical “42nd Street” at the Waltham-based Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston. The Boston Globe reports the charges were made public Tuesday, Sept. 26. (WCVB-TV via AP, Pool, File )

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A former star of “The Dukes of Hazzard” accused of indecently assaulting two female members of a musical is facing a judge in Massachusetts.

Tom Wopat will be arraigned Friday at Waltham District Court on charges he assaulted a girl and a woman in July while rehearsing for the musical “42nd Street” at the Waltham-based Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston.

Previous story: ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star charged with assaulting girl, 16

A police report says Wopat allegedly hit the girl’s buttocks with his script, saying “nice butt.” Wopat already has pleaded not guilty to groping the unidentified woman.

The 66-year-old actor played Luke Duke on the popular 1980s television show. He was supposed to play Julian Marsh in Reagle Music Theatre’s production of “42nd Street.” He’s since been replaced.

Neither Wopat’s attorney nor his publicist has commented on the charges.