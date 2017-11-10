Christmas Village takes over Fairgrounds Nashville this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People all over the Mid-State are getting their shopping done early at Nashville’s Christmas Village.

Several dozen vendors are set up at the annual event being held at the Fairgrounds Nashville this weekend.

Tickets are $10 at the door or online. They can also be purchased for $8 in advance at select SunTrust Bank locations and the Vanderbilt Concierge.

Children 9 and under are admitted free.

Nashville’s Christmas Village is open until 9 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, it’s open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

