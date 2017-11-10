Billy Ray Cyrus gives new recording of ‘Some Gave All’ to veterans for free

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As a tribute to veterans and their families, Billy Ray Cyrus re-recorded his song “Some Gave All” and he’s giving it to those who have served our country for free.

News 2 caught up with Cyrus at the Nashville airport Friday, after touching down from New York, where fans were quick to surround him.

He said he owes his career to Vietnam veteran and songwriter Don Von Tress.

“Some Gave All” was the title track of his first album, which debuted on the all-genre Billboard album charts at No. 1 and stayed there for a record-breaking 17 weeks in 1992.

The lead single, “Achy Breaky Heart,” which made Cyrus a household name, was written by Von Tress and recorded by Cyrus while he was homeless and living out of his car.

Cyrus spoke to News 2 about the significance of his patriotic song “Some Gave All.”

“’Some Gave All’ is a song about a Vietnam Veteran I met up in Huntington, West Virginia, and now here I stand all these years later to be able to make this new recording of ‘Some Gave All’ with my buddy Don Von Tress.”

He continued, “Don Von himself is a two-tour Vietnam Veteran and we’ve made music together a long time and to go full circle with it at this moment, we just wanted to say thanks to the veterans, their families and so we recorded ‘Some Gave All’ down in Muscle Shoals and we’re giving it away. We are giving it to veterans and people can send it to you know friends and families to veterans, the real heroes of America and just say thanks for your service and your sacrifice.”

You can get the re-release of his patriotic hit, which includes a whole new sound with horns, for free on his website.

His new album “Set the Record Straight” also came out Friday.