$5M worth of LSD found in Clarksville home; Man arrested

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Over 6 pounds of LSD were confiscated from a home in Clarksville on Wednesday.

Agents with the 19th Judicial Drug Task Force were reportedly executing a search at the Shady Grove Road home when the acid was found.

According to a press release, components used to manufacture LSD were also found inside.

The estimated street value of the LSD is $5,000,000.

Roy Wagner III, 35, was arrested and charged with possession of schedule I drugs and unlawful drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $100,000.

