2 police officers shot, suspect killed in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport Police Department news release said the suspect in an officer-involved shooting was found dead inside a condominium in the 1900 block of Manor Court in the Ridgefields community around 6 p.m. Thursday.

According to a KPD news release, around 2 p.m. the police department received information that a resident in a condominium had made threats to harm and/or kill both himself and one of his neighbors.

An investigation revealed that the suspect was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a previous charge of aggravated stalking involving a different neighbor.

Police also learned that the man was in possession of a firearm.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect had barricaded himself inside the residence. A perimeter was set up by officers and KPD SWAT Team was called in to assist.

According to the release, a reverse 911 call was sent out to people in the neighborhood and instructed everyone to stay indoors.

Around 4:45 p.m., police said the man came out of his condominium, armed with a firearm and there was an “immediate exchange of gunfire between him and the officers. He then retreated back inside his condominium.”

Two KPD officers were injured during the gunfire. We reported earlier that the officers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

One officer has since been treated and release and the other officer was being prepped for surgery, police said.

Both officers names have been withheld at this time.

The SWAT Team made entry into the suspect’s home around 6 p.m. and found the man deceased inside.

“The exact cause and manner of his death remains under investigation, pending an autopsy, and will not be released at this time. His identity is being temporarily withheld pending notification of next of kin,” according to the release.

Kingsport police officials said the scene in the neighborhood has been deemed safe and residents are allowed to return to their homes.