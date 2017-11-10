2 men wanted for aggravated robbery in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville police are searching for two men they say committed aggravated robbery earlier this week.

According to a press release, officers responded to an apartment on West Main Street this past Tuesday. Someone had been robbed at gunpoint.

The suspects were identified as Antario Williams, 21, and Tavonte Thompson, 20. Warrants for aggravated robbery are currently on file in Sumner County for both.

Police say it’s believed the men are on the run in the Nashville area. They should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact the Hendersonville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303.

Anyone with information regarding this or other crime is encouraged to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.