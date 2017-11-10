1-year-old shot, killed in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 1-year-old child has died after being shot in Memphis Friday morning.

According to WATN, it happened around 7:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on South Mendenall Road. The baby was rushed to an area hospital where it died a short time later.

Police are searching for a 24-year-old man they said could be a person of interest in the shooting. He fled the scene on foot before police arrived to the scene.

The case is being considered as a homicide investigation.

The child’s identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.