1 injured in Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is injured after a shooting in Clarksville.

Police responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Chapel St. area.

Officers said when they arrived, they found a man in his 50s lying on the ground who had been shot.

The victim was transported to Tennova Hospital in extremely critical condition.

According to a release, investigators believe that the victim may have been involved in a fight prior to the shooting.

Clarksville police are still investigating.

Anyone with information can call Detective Ulrey at 931-648-0656 or the TIPSLINE at 931-645-8477.