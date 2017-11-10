1 arrested, 1 shot by victim in attempted West Nashville robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives arrested a young man accused in an attempted robbery of a man who was interest in buying a pickup truck listed for sale online.

Metro police say the prospective buyer and a friend, both from Franklin, went to a Lenox Avenue home to look at the truck Thursday night around 6:15 p.m.

The victims reported a 20-year-old man, identified as Christopher Jenkins, then attempted to rob them at gunpoint. A second suspect, identified as 22-year-old Raymond Amos, allegedly patted them down.

According to a press release, the man interested in buying the truck fired shots in self-defense. Jenkins was hit.

Both victims ran from the house and reportedly heard gunfire as they escaped, police said. Neither was injured.

Metro police say Jenkins ran off and collapsed in a nearby Kroger parking lot. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was last listed as critical.

Amos was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted robbery and aggravated robbery. He was also charged in the Nov. 2 hold-up of a man who went to a Medina Avenue apartment to buy a cell phone that had been listed for sale online. The victim was robbed at gunpoint, and Metro police say Amos was the gunman.