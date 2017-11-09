Titans receiver Davis could spark offense to new level

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – He’s only played two full games this season for the Titans but rookie wide receiver Corey Davis has had an impact in both of them.

Davis had six catches for 69 yards in week one against the Raiders, including a highlight reel catch that sparked the Titans first touchdown of the season.

Last week against the Ravens, Davis did it again. Another highlight reel catch for 23 yards with the next play leading to a touchdown.

On both drives Davis’ catches sparked the Titans to end the drive with touchdowns and his big play potential has been something this team has never really had.

Now, with a healthy hamstring and gaining experience by the week, Davis is primed to take the Titans offense to the next level.

“Yeah, he does it out here all the time, it’s not just one here, one there. Obviously, he’s only played in two complete games, but you see what he’s capable of doing. We’ve seen some things ever better than that out in practice. I think our guys know what he’s capable of. I think our quarterback’s going to get some more time with him in these games coming up here and I think that’s going to help our team and definitely help our passing game,” said head coach Mike Mularkey.

“He’s probably one of the first guys that I’ve played with throughout my career. I’ve played with a lot of guys that are capable of doing it, but he’s done it at a consistent level throughout even just being on the practice field. When you have a guy like that, it helps your offense out, creates matchups, allows you to do a lot of different things and we’re fortunate to have that,” said quarterback Marcus Mariota.