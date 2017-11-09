Susan Gates, Central Magnet School, November 9, 2017

Nurse Susan Gates is the Biomedical and Health Sciences teacher at Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro, Rutherford County.

Students love her hands on approach, which gives them a taste of real life professtions like this class on forensic science.

Parents say her dedication helps students better prepare for their future.

So we salute Susan Gates as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

