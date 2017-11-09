Stella Parton encouraging people to come forward on Webster scandal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The sister of country music legend Dolly Parton is not accusing Kirt Webster of any wrongdoing but does encourage those who feel like they are victims to come forward.

“I was disappointed last night how it was swept under the rug and all the cowboy boots walked right over it,” Stella Parton told News 2.

Parton said she does not want the allegations against Music City’s top publicist to be ignored.

“If you keep sweeping this under the rug then it is going to continue and these kinds of predators will continue to hold this industry hostage,” said Parton.

Parton told News 2 by phone that she was made a victim by someone else decades ago and that is why she is coming forward now.

“Someone forced themselves on me, just the same old Harvey Weinstein deal,” explained Parton.

She is encouraging other victims to speak up.

“Am I the only person that is going to stand up for this kid? Am I the only person that is going to stand up against sexual predators in our industry?” Parton said.

She also wants Webster’s former clients to take a stand.

“People are being silent of the caliber of my sister, Naomi Judd, Charlie Daniels, Laurie Morgan,” said Parton.

Parton said more than two dozen people have reached out to her so she will be their voice.

“Every time you see something like this it brings back your own abuse. It made me sad, then I was angry, then I was hurt and then I was depressed a day,” Parton said.

She said the culture stretching from Los Angeles to Music City has to stop.

Webster has denied the allegations made against him. However, he did step down from his own firm after the allegations emerged.

Parton said she will turn over all the emails and texts she has gotten from victims to Austin Rick’s attorney.