Police investigate shots fired, truck ransacked in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after shots were fired and a Krispy Kreme truck was ransacked early Thursday morning in Antioch.

It began on Baby Ruth Lane around 4:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 neighbors called 911 to report the sound of gunshots. Arriving officers were unable to locate a scene.

After speaking with witnesses, officers say a resident reported finding a stranger inside his car and shots were possibly fired during a confrontation though no one was struck.

Neighbors told News 2 the suspect used the Krispy Kreme truck to hide in and threw the donuts inside the truck onto the ground.

Currently, Metro police said there is not enough evidence to charge anyone with a crime.