Neil’s Dining Dash: Wilson County eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area

Frankie’s in Lebanon scored 97.

Taco Bell on West Main Street in Lebanon scored 98.

Jersey Mike’s on West Main Street in Lebanon scored 98.

Chick-fil-A on South Cumberland Street in Lebanon scored 100.

Mr. Burger on Lafayette Street near downtown Nashville scored 94.

Church’s Chicken on Bell Road near Murfreesboro Pike scored 98.

Q-doba on Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood scored 99.

Los Cantaritas on Nolensville Pike in the Tusculum area scored a 56. Inspectors noted beef being held at 102 degrees, an employee handing raw chicken without gloves before plating food and issues with where the raw chicken was stored.

