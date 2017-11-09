Nearly half of tenants spend 30 percent of income on rent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The U.S. renter population is around 44 million households, and as rent prices increase nationwide, rental affordability remains an important concern.

Nearly half of renters are cost-burdened, meaning they spend 30 percent or more of their income on rent.

One-quarter of renters are severely cost-burdened, spending more than half of their income on rent.

Cost-burden rates are driven by changes in rent and changes in income.

On a positive note, last year, the number of cost-burdened renters reached the lowest level since 2008 because renter incomes are increasing faster than rent prices.

According to apartmentlist.com, Florida and California have the most cost-burdened renters, while the South and Midwest remain more affordable.

There are 47.2 percent cost-burdened households in Tennessee, most of them in Putnam County. Wilson County has the fewest.

