Nashville to honor Veterans with 10-block parade Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville will honor veterans with a special ten block parade Saturday morning.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Broadway and 13th Ave.

Street closures along Broadway east of 14th Ave. will begin at 8:30 a.m. for staging.

The Broadway exit from I-40 will close at 9:30 a.m. The Demonbreun St. and Church St/Charlotte Ave exits will stay open.

Commerce St. between Second Ave. and Fourth Ave., and Third Ave. from Church St. to Korean Veterans Blvd. will close at 10:30 a.m. to allow for dispersal of parade elements.