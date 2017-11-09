Nashville General Hospital could become outpatient clinic under new plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor Megan Barry sent a letter to Metro Council Thursday outlining a new plan that will turn Nashville General Hospital into a high quality clinic, providing outpatient care services.

At the same time, Meharry Medical School, which owns the hospital building and has trained medical students at Nashville General for more than 25 years, also has a new plan. Meharry will send med students to HCA’s TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center for training.

Both moves are motivated by serious financial problems at Nashville General, outlined in Barry’s letter.

Since 2005, Metro has provided more than half a billion dollars to support the operations of Nashville General, while the number of patients being served has decreased.

Only about 40 of its 120 beds are being used on an average day, and 20% of those are part of an inmate care contract.

More than 90% of patients visit the hospital for outpatient needs.

Meharry currently has to pay to send medical students to other states to get the experience they need.

Mayor Barry says she’ll ask Metro Council for extra funding to stabilize Nashville General’s finances for the rest of this budget year.

She also plans to create an indigent care fund for patients currently using Nashville General so they can continue getting care there or go to other area hospitals.