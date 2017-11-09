Mt. Juliet mom, daughter get help with Little Free Library project

JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Mt. Juliet mother, upset after her homeowner’s association rejected her request to put a little free library in her front yard, has a new ally in her effort.

Mt. Juliet Vice Mayor James Maness told News 2 he watched our story about six-year-old Maggie’s desire to build a little free library in her yard and after seeing it, he and the City Manager felt compelled to help her.

“We have offered her the ability to set up a little library at city hall. We have got the park system out there, so the sky is the limit for whatever she wants to do. We’re here to help and we are willing to make it possible,” said Maness.

The city is now working to provide a list of approved locations including city buildings and parks that Maggie can create little free libraries all around Mt. Juliet.

“Her passion at age six to do something like this and for the community, and what she wants to do is just amazing. I wish everyone was that involved and ready to take on things at that age. I can’t wait to see what she does at the age of nine,” said the Vice Mayor.

“He said that Maggie was welcome to put a little free library on city property, so he offered city hall and then after a brief discussion with him, he offered that she could pretty much put it where ever she wanted and that he is going to provide a list of locations working with the Mt. Juliet parks director and city manager,” said mother Sara Sloane.

Sloane says the generosity didn’t stop there. She says the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Mt. Juliet also expressed interest in donating supplies to the mother and daughter to build little free libraries all over Mt. Juliet.

She told News 2 that others have also reached out to donate books and supplies.

Sloane says her daughter is ecstatic and learned something very valuable through this process.

“I think that Maggie learned that persistence is key and perseverance is key. And I hope that she learned that going through the right channels, even if you get a no, you can still find a way to accomplish your goal with someone else’s help or just with persistence,” said Sloane.