Mission Barbecue honors veterans every day, gives back millions each year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Barbecue is a southern staple, but one Tennessee restaurant has a unique approach and helps those who serve our country.

At Mission Barbecue, the restaurant’s mission is a little different than most. It’s a place where every day is Veterans Day, where service and sacrifice is honored and the national anthem is played every day at noon.

“We wanted to create something that gave back to those men and those ladies that are out there putting themselves out there for my safety and my freedom, so this is what we came up with,” explained Lee Blackwell.

Outside diners will find parking reserved for veterans and a smoker that looks like a deuce and a half pulled of the front lines. Inside, you’ll find photos of heroes lining the walls.

Not only are servicemen, police and firemen placed on a pedestal at Mission Barbecue, but so are their families.

“I have currently a daughter serving in the Army. She’s already served four years and I have a nephew that is currently serving in the Navy,” said Gallatin military mom, Stacy Hartmann.

While servicemen and their families enjoy the food and appreciate the atmosphere, a military discount isn’t given, because that would take away from the real mission.

“Every year we give back to our military, our firefighters, our police,” Blackwell explained. “Last year we were able to give back over $2.7 million to our police, fire and military.”

Mission Barbecue is opening a new location in Clarksville next week. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, veterans and active duty military members can eat free on Saturday.