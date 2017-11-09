Lawrence County nonprofit gives hope to veterans 1 dog at a time

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nestled in the heart of Lawrence County, a one-time small nonprofit has now spread across the east coast, giving hope to veterans one dog at a time.

So far as basset hounds go, Abby’s top dog.

“She keeps me going on a daily basis,” said Abby’s handler Justin Shepherd. “I tell people all the time that if I didn’t have her, I wouldn’t be here today.”

In early November, Shepherd was at the Working Dogs for Vets home headquarters in Lawrenceburg, founded by Ken Kvavenshue.

“It was never meant to be like this,” said Kvavenshue. “Right now, we’re the largest service dog provider on the east coast, and soon to be the largest in the United States.”

The venture was started after Kvavenshue’s time in the Army years ago.

“When I got out of the military, I got a bad wreck and I needed a service dog,” he said. “I went to different organizations, they have dogs that weren’t very well trained and they were trying to tell me $30 to $40 grand.”

So Kvavenshue set out to train his own and then started training dogs for other vets free of charge.

He would soon recruit other volunteer trainers, and before long, his backyard venture spread far beyond Lawrence County.

They’re now training more than 700 dogs a year, pairing them up with like-minded vets.

“Everyone’s not a German Shepard, everyone’s not a lab,” said Kvavenshue. “You [have got to] look at that veteran like, if you were a dog, what kind of dog would you be?”

Carl Carris has teamed up with a little lab mix named May May.

“We’ve been bringing her out here for almost a year,” said Carris. “Veterans Day it’ll be one year.”

Carris is a Vietnam veteran, who found new life in the little dog, who was recovered after being abandoned and thrown from a car.

“We were all crippled up, taking medicine, we were ready to call it quits, just lay down and say to hell with it, until we got a dog,” he said. “Then I said, ‘Nuh-uh, we’re going to keep going, keep going, cause we’ve got a dog to raise now.’”

As popularity skyrocketed, so too did the backlog.

Kvavenshue now allows vets to bring in their own dogs to be evaluated, then possibly trained by the vets themselves.

The process, which can take more than a year, turns these animals into vital tools for vets of all ages, and a companion for their darkest days.

“We enjoy [May May], she dearly loves us, and she’s spoiled rotten,” said Carris.

“It means a lot,” said Kvavenshue. “Someone who’s a true hero, turns around and says, ‘You’re a hero. It keeps me going.’”

