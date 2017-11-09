Gov. Haslam recognizes veterans at event on Capitol Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Haslam paid tribute to some exemplary state workers Thursday who also happen to be veterans.

They include a geologist with a 27-year military career, a probation officer who served in the Navy, an Army vet who is now a TDOT technical, a Marine turned wildlife officer, an Army marksmen who now recruits companies and a Desert Storm vet, who now runs the state’s emergency medical services.

“We are seeing a trend in our state that every day it seems is Veteran’s Day,” said Commissioner of Veteran’s Services Many-Bears Grinder.

Hundreds of veterans and their families heard her words at the Tennessee Capitol Hill ceremony.

Commissioner Grinder noted businesses and colleges are reaching out to veterans more than ever before for work and school.

Among those honored was nurse Donna Tidwell, who served in Desert Storm before directing the state health department’s emergency medical services.

Her recent work includes responses to Hurricane Irma and the Gatlinburg wildfires.

She’s modest as well.

“Mostly I just help to coordinate the resources needed to make sure the public is safe and that we meet the needs of Tennesseans and those in other states that we can help,” she told News 2

Iliff McMahan was one of the other honorees.

He was all about the Army as an expert marksman during the early 1970s, but his target now isbringing jobs and businesses to East Tennessee as a regional director for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

Being honored means so much to him because during his service he could not always wear his military uniform

“When you were in during Vietnam, you did not fly in military uniform because you got abuse in airports,” he told News 2.

“Luckily that is not the sentiment today for our veterans and that is the most important thing I can say is that the veterans today are appreciated like no other time in our history.”

There are currently more than 2,400 veterans working for the State of Tennessee.

Click here for more information about those honored.