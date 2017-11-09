East Tennessee man killed in officer-involved shooting

CLINTON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A wanted man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in the East Tennessee town of Clinton Wednesday night.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the shooting happened in the 1000 block of East Drive around 9 p.m.

The Clinton Police Department went to a home for a report of a man with outstanding warrants being at the residence.

When officers arrived and tried to take the man in custody, the suspect tried to climb out a window, according to the TBI.

During the encounter, the suspect fired at the officers, which is when one of the officers fired back, hitting the suspect.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the officers were injured.

No additional information was immediately released.