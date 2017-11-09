Downtown Nashville sees improvement in violent crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In August, the Central Precinct, which includes downtown Nashville, had seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime for the year, compared to the same time period in 2016.

Aggravated assaults were up 57 percent and robberies were up 22 percent. Since then, the numbers have begun to improve.

Metro Police Central Precinct Commander Gordon Howey spoke about several instances that may have been driving the uptick in violent crime.

“We had several cases where men would go to a bar, have a lot drinks. They were walking out and a couple of young ladies would approach this particular male, and say, ‘Hey, do you have a room here?’”

Commander Howey said the women would go back to the men or man’s hotel room.

“The male would pass out and wake up, and all of their belongings would be gone,” Howey said.

Commander Howey said officers made arrests of women who were coming to Nashville from out of state and preying on men that had too much to drink.

Those arrests seem to have made a difference. Over the past couple of months, reports of robberies and aggravated assaults have dropped.

Instead of aggravated assaults up more than 50 percent for the year, they are only up 16 percent in 2017.

Reports of robberies are now lower this year compared to this time last year. Violent crime as a whole is now only up 1 percent.

Central Precinct officers said there is a common thread with these types of crimes downtown.

“The violent crimes – the aggravated assaults and the robberies, there’s usually alcohol or intoxication that has something to do with that,” said Commander Howey.

He reminds the public to be careful about drinking too much and be mindful of one’s surroundings.

Reporter Julie Edwards examines crime trends each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays on News 2 at 4 p.m.