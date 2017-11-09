Clarksville man’s shooting death being investigated as homicide

CLARKSIVLLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville man’s shooting death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police were called to a home on Oaks Drive just after 10 p.m. Tuesday where they discovered Christopher Lane with a gunshot wound to his torso area.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition before being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where he died.

Police previously said there were multiple people inside of the home when two armed men entered the home through an open back door.

According to police, there was a confrontation inside the home before multiple shots were fired, striking Lane.

The gunmen took some “undetermined property” from the home and fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police said based on the initial investigation, the shooting does not appear to be a random act and there is no danger to the general public.

The investigation is continuing.