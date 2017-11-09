Cheatham County woman charged with killing of her boyfriend

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cheatham County woman accused of shooting her boyfriend in the face was charged Thursday.

Police said Angel Scruggs will be charged with second degree murder after she allegedly shot her long time boyfriend, Christopher White, in the face with a shotgun.

According to an arrest report, Scruggs told deputies that White hit her in the face when she confronted him about allegedly sexually assaulting her 15-year-old family member.

The report states Scruggs said “she did not mean to but he pissed her off touching [the teenage relative],” and “White struck her in the face when she confronted him about sexually assaulting [the female relative].”