Center at MTSU helps veterans transition from military to job front

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Transitioning from military life to civilian life can be quite difficult, especially for those fresh off the battlefield.

Middle Tennessee State University has a program to help veterans make that transition much smoother from the military, to college, and then to the job front– much of it thanks to a Country Music Legend.

It happens at the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center on the MTSU campus.

It’s a comprehensive one-stop shop for student veterans and their family members to come and get just about anything they need.

“We offer everything from on-boarding, assisting our veterans and their families coming into the university. We want to make sure they are successful while they are here. We want to make sure they find employment, whether that be an internship, a part-time job, or a full-time job,” explained Dr. Hilary Miller, director of the center.

The transition from the military to college the workforce can be difficult for these veterans.

Juan Davila received a medical retirement from the Marine Corp after serving 10 years and two tours of duty in Iraq.

It doesn’t just give you information from the department, but it broadens your scope of people you get exposed to, to veterans and for veterans,” he told News 2.

Once they graduate, the students are ready for the workforce.

Dan Nofziger spent 20 years in the Coast Guard and is looking forward to a career as a professional pilot.

“There is a member here that works full-time who actually helps find jobs, he set up stuff to help people with their resumes, or job fairs, or just have other companies come in and talk to people, talk to the Veterans and kind to give them a basis of what they are looking for,” Nofziger told News 2.

The Daniels Center also networks with potential employees. That’s where The Journey Home Project Veterans Transitioning Home comes into play.

“Currently partnered with 72 organizations in Middle Tennessee ranging from Saint Thomas Health, Ascension Healthcare, Barrett Firearms, Bridgestone, UBS, Waffle House just to name a few,” explained Shane Smith with the home.

Of course, the center is named for country music great Charlie Daniels, who donated more than $120,000.

“It’s a very state-of-the-art facility. There is medical help, there is job placement, there is teleconferencing. We tried to do everything that we possibly can to help them transition into college life and back into civilian life again,” Daniels said.

There was a recent job fair on campus, and the Daniels Center identified employers who have veterans hiring initiatives and gave them a Badge of Honor. Student veterans sought out those companies hoping to get job offer.

The Daniels Center opened in February and it serves roughly 900 MTSU military students. So far, 57 students have gone on interviews and 27 received job offers.

The center is open to all veterans; you don’t have to be a student. Click here to learn more.