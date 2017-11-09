BREAKING: Holly Bobo killer Zach Adams files motion for new trial

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man convicted of murdering Holly Bobo wants a new trial.

Zach Adams’ attorney Jennifer Thompson tells News 2 she has filed a motion for a new trial in Hardin County. Thompson says this is the first step in filing an appeal the case. She plans to amend the request once she gets the trial transcript, which may enable her to point out discrepancies she believes happened.

Adams was convicted in September of murder. He faces life in prison.

In a surprise twist, the prosecution and defense agreed to a deal that gave Adams a life sentence instead of the death penalty.

More: Life in prison without parole + 50 years for Zach Adams, convicted in murder of Holly Bobo

The request for a new trial would have to go before Judge C. Creed McGinley, who heard the case in September. If he denies the motion, Adams can file an appeal with the State Court of Appeals.

In a related development, a hearing is scheduled for next week for co-defendants Dylan Adams and Jason Autry.

Click here for complete coverage of the Holly Bobo case.