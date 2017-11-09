AT 6:30: News 2’s Veterans Project Town Hall Meeting

News 2 will livestream the special Town Hall Thursday night beginning at 6:30 p.m. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Veterans Day nears, News 2 is shining a light on the needs of veterans and if they’re being met here in Tennessee.

During Thursday night’s Veterans Project Town Hall, anchors Bob Mueller and Hayley Wielgus will examine some of the issues facing our vets.

A panel of experts versed in both the needs and issues of veterans, including John Krenson with the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services, Commissioner Mary Bears Grinder, Iraq war veteran Bruce Bailey and U.S. Department of

Veterans Affairs Tennessee Valley Healthcare System director Jennifer Vedral-Baron, will be in our studio for the 30-minute Town Hall.

