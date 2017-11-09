Former Titans corner Adam Jones makes return to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a long wait, Adam “Pacman” Jones is finally going to play in Nashville again.

Sunday, Jones and the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Titans and Jones will play in Nissan Stadium for the first time since his last season with the Titans in 2006.

Jones had a two year reign of terror in 2005 and 2006, where he made as many headlines off of the field as he made on it before leaving the league, then returning with the Cowboys and now Bengals.

He’s still a highly competitive, athletic and volatile player but he has not been nearly as self-destructive as he was as a Titan. The 34-year old is in his eighth season with the Bengals and has hauled in 15 career interceptions and he continues to be a threat in the return game where he has five career touchdowns.

Jones has not played at Nissan Stadium in a decade. Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan couldn’t believe it.

“Wow, it’s been that long, it’s been a long time, big coincidence you know I never got a chance to play with them but you know he’s still playing at a high level i don’t know what year he’s in but he’s been in the league for a long time so hats off to him.”

Titans rookie Corey Davis was only about 10 years old when Jones was drafted by the Titans but he knows exactly who he is.

“Yeah, I mean I watched him ever since I was a little kid. He’s a great athlete, great competitor and I’m looking forward to going against him.”

It’s the Pacman Jones revenge game, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t expecting him to go nuclear at some point.