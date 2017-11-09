74-year-old man shot, killed while retrieving trash can in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 74-year-old was shot and killed Thursday afternoon while collecting his trash can from outside his South Nashville home.

Metro police reported Ruxin Wang was shot to death at his home on Claiborne Street around 4 p.m.

Wang was outside his home, retrieving a trash can when shots were fired, according to police.

Witnesses told officers several young men, possibly juveniles, were seen running from the scene to the J.C. Napier public housing development.

The men were described as wearing black hooded sweatshirts and khaki pants.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.