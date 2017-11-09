2nd Macon County jail escapee captured in Kentucky

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – U.S. Marshals have a second Macon County fugitive in custody.

Matt White escaped from the Macon County Jail Wednesday and was captured in Bowling Green, Kentucky around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Dylan Ferguson, a murder suspect, was the first inmate brought back into custody after he surrendered to police Thursday morning.

One inmate, Jeffrey Strong, remains at large.

According to investigators, the men got out of the Macon County jail by removing a speaker and going through a hole in the wall in a closet using a bedpost. The escapees dug out the wall brick by brick until the whole was big enough for all three to fit through. They then walked out of a door.