2 men identified in Warren County plane crash

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men died after a small plane crashed into a field while trying to land at the Warren County Memorial Airport Tuesday night.

The Warren County Medical Examiner’s office said it positively identified Thomas Stiles and Larry Banks as the men involved in the crash.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said that Stiles was a Warren County resident and Banks was a flight instructor from Spencer, Tennessee.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are still determining the probable cause of the accident.