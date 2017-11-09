11 pounds of meth found hidden in car during traffic stop on I-24 in Coffee County

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were arrested after 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop on Interstate 24 earlier this week.

According to a release, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper stopped a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu for a traffic violation on Tuesday.

Authorities said the driver, Shannon Baxter of Indianapolis, Indiana, was not cooperative answering the trooper’s questions.

That behavior, along with the actions by a passenger, caused the trooper to become suspicious.

When Baxter refused to allow the trooper to search the car, a K-9 with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene.

The K-9 gave a positive alert to drugs in the vehicle. Eleven pounds of meth were found packaged in five separate plastic containers hidden behind the back seats under the carpet in the car’s trunk area.

Baxter and his passenger, Chanel Satter, were both arrested for meth trafficking charges.