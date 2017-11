NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a shooting south of downtown Nashville Thursday evening.

It happened in the 20 block of Claiborne Street around 4 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 someone near where the shooting happened tried to perform CPR on the victim.

The victim’s identity has not been released and a motive was not immediately known.

