1 dead, suspect arrested after Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is dead after a shooting in Springfield Thursday evening.

Springfield police responded to a shooting call in the Legacy Village Apartments.

Officers said when they arrived, they found Stephen Brown dead in the upstairs breezeway.

Police arrested Spencer Phillips and charged him with criminal homicide.

Detectives believe Brown was shot multiple times during an argument or altercation. Police also recovered a hand gun at the scene.

Police said Brown and Phillips knew each other.