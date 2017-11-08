Tips on how to spot, prevent bullying

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Experts from around the world came to Nashville with the goal of preventing bullying.

Bullying is a common concern for parents of every age here in Middle Tennessee.

The International Bullying Prevention Association had its conference in Music City this week and association president Joe Bruzzese shared some advice for parents.

“It’s important to raise awareness and I think the awareness has been raised to the point where it’s a social issue. It’s not only impacting kids and adults all the way up the spectrum having that conversation at school as a parent, if you suspect your child has been bullied have the conversation at home, try and get your child to identify what happened, if it’s something that seems like it’s pervasive,” said Bruzzese.

Bruzzese added parents should watch for kids spending more time than usual on their phones or a significant change in appearance.

“Kids will do anything to fit into a social group. When you see their behavior and appearance is beginning to change, that’s a red flag something’s happening, and whether that’s online, or that’s something that’s happening at school and often they are deeply connected,” added Bruzzese.

“We hea the word bullying so often, we tend to jump at any type of disagreement as bullying. Not to say that bullying isn’t happening. It certainly is, but we really want to be cautious about how we are identifying it and the impact it’s having on a child before we just rush down to the front door of the school,” said Bruzzese.

