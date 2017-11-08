Tennessee Titans are dominating at home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nissan Stadium has suddenly become one of the toughest places to play in the NFL.

After three straight home wins, the Tennessee Titans are among the league’s very best home teams, winning seven of their last home games dating back to last season when they closed out their campaign with four straight home victories.

Head coach Mike Mularkey made winning at home an emphasis last season.

“I think it’s important to our guys that we establish an advantage at home. We’ve talked a lot about it. That’s what you have to do to win the division, that’s what you have to do to be a playoff team, you have to win at home,” Mularkey said.

Opposing fans still litter Nissan Stadium, but Mularkey says he sees and hears things changing.

“We’re trying to get our fans back, we’ve been trying to do that for a while now. I think it’s been loud and it’s definitely louder and louder each game that we’re playing. It’s been fun to have them back, that’s been a big emphasis these home games,” the head coach told media.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota has been particularly good at home for the Titans. This season he’s thrown 5 touchdowns, 2 picks and has a QB rating of 94.3. But on the road, those numbers fall to 1 touchdown, 3 interceptions and a QB rating of 68.6.

Mariota says the players have talked retaking the home field a lot.

The Titans go for a fourth straight home win Sunday when they host the Cincinnati Bengals. The Titans are a five point favorite.