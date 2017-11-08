TBI: Deputy gave suspect information about impending arrest

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A deputy was indicted by a grand jury this week after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says he informed a suspect about his impending arrest.

According to the TBI, the sheriff of Franklin County requested the agency do an open investigation into Timothy Tyler, 47, on June 26.

During their investigation, agents reportedly found Tyler misused information in a criminal investigation, warning a suspect he would soon be arrested.

The deputy was indicted this past Monday and charged with one count of misuse of information,.

Wednesday morning, Tyler turned himself in to authorities, who booked him in the Franklin County jail on $10,000 bond.