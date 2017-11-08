Sturgill Simpson plays outside Bridgestone Arena during CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – Grammy Award winner Sturgill Simpson played an impromptu set during the CMA Awards Tuesday night.

But the country music and roots singer-songwriter wasn’t on stage; he was playing out on the sidewalk for tips.

Simpson, who won the Grammy for Best Country Album earlier this year, performed a few songs and answered questions on Facebook Live right outside of Bridgestone Arena.

In true street musician style, he opened his guitar case to collect tips. Simpson also placed his Grammy Award in the case, along with a sign that read: “Struggling” country singer… anything helps. (All donations go to the ACLU) God Bless America.”

While tens of thousands watched the video on Facebook, a small group of around a dozen formed around the artist on Fifth Avenue South just off Broadway.

Although he was nominated for the Album of the Year at the 2017 Grammy Awards, Simpson has never been nominated for a CMA Award.

He joked during the street show why he was outside the arena instead of onstage.

“They were all out of seats. I couldn’t get a ticket. So I thought I’d come down here and play some country music, since we’re celebrating it tonight in Nashville, Tennessee.”

Simpson’s most recent album, “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” was released in 2016 and spent 15 weeks on the Billboard charts, peaking at No. 3.