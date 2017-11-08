Program gives Fort Campbell soldiers job training during last months of military

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Anthony Kirksey served in the army for 20 years before retiring this past August.

Leading up to the big transition, Kirksey told News 2 he felt a lot of anxiety about what to do with the next chapter of his life.

“The biggest concern was going from doing something for 20 years and actually having that carry over into civilian life. I had to try and find the balance between being a soldier and then being a civilian after 20 years,” said Kirksey.

Kirksey told News 2 he saw billboard for a program called Transition to Trades. Through the program, soldiers can go through 30, 60 or 90 days of job training and receive a certification for a trade during their last six months in the military.

“When you see a grown man who has been in the army for 25 years cry because he doesn’t know how he is going to take care of his family, it is very touching. We are definitely relieving a lot of the stress from them. They at lest know at the end of the day they have got a skill set they can take where ever they want to go and have a longtime career, “ said Daphne Frontz, the program manager for Transition to Trades.

Frontz, who works for Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electical, helped develop the program with her colleagues while trying to figure out where the company could get a pipeline of potential employees.

She called Fort Campbell, and they loved the idea of a partnership. Total Tech trade school and Praxis S-10 a training and placement company also joined the team.

Transition to Trades launched in July 2016. Last Thursday, the 210th soldier graduated.

“It’s very profitable. We have plumbers making six figures. They are going to be able to take care of their family and it’s a job that is always going to be there. We are always going to need electricity, water and heating and air so they have a career for the rest of their life,” said Frontz.

After completing training, Kirksey was hired as a plumber for Hiller. He told News 2 he is enjoying his new civilization life.

Transition to Trades would like to partner with even more local businesses to help veterans find job placement. Click here for more information.