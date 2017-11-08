Population of Franklin, Williamson County expected to double by 2040

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 continues its examination of the historic growth across Middle Tennessee with a look at challenges experienced in outlying communities.

News 2 spoke with the mayor of Franklin Ken Moore, who said transit and housing are top priorities for the city.

Franklin is expected to launch a southern corridor transit study to evaluate mass transit options to see which ones are feasible.

Affordable workforce housing remains an issue and Moore said city leaders want to make it easier for teacher, police officers and firefighters to live in the city they serve.

“Franklin is going to continue to grow. Those aren’t pipe dreams on my part. Those are things that have been determined by the economists and the state, our area is going to continue to grow, by 2040 Franklin will be twice as large as it is now,

the county will be twice as large. We’re told we will have more jobs than people. So, we’ve got some things that are challenging us going forward,” said Moore.

“We’re planned out very well into the future, whether we are talking about transportation, water, wastewater, parks land use,” added Moore.

Moore said the best part of Franklin is its people.

“People love walking down our Main Street they love going to our mall, they love locating their businesses here. Whatever that formula is, we can’t recreate it. We have to try and preserve what we have for the future,” said Moore.

“Whenever you say Nashville is the “It” city, the region is the “It” region. It’s not just the core of downtown Nashville, it’s really all the communities the counties around. We look at this in a regional perspective, we talk about the region, we don’t talk about one spot,” said Moore.