Police search for car burglary suspects after crash in Hermitage

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for car burglary suspects after a stolen pickup truck was found crashed in Hermitage early Wednesday morning.

It started when a Mt. Juliet officer saw two vehicles speeding out of the Willoughby Station neighborhood around 1:15 a.m.

The officer followed the vehicles but was unable to stop them. Later one of the vehicle, a pickup truck stolen from Antioch, was found crashed on Chandler Road near Tulip Grove Road in Hermitage.

Police were unable to locate any suspects near the scene of the crash but a firearm stolen from Mt. Juliet was found inside the truck.

Investigators believe the suspects were involved in multiple burglaries of unlocked cars from neighborhoods along West Division Street in Mt. Juliet.

No additional information was immediately released.