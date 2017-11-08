Painting of Trump wrapped in flag gets president’s approval, online backlash

GULF SHORES, Ala (WKRG) — A work of art by a Gulf Shores teacher has drawn praise from the White House but criticism from some people on social media.

Austin Boyd, a visual arts teacher at Gulf Shores High School, paints portraits of subjects as part of his lesson plan.

His most recent work, a portrait of Donald Trump draped in the American flag, got the attention of President Donald Trump himself. Boyd sent the work to President Trump, who then sent back a signed letter applauding Boyd for being an innovative teacher and thanking for him sending the painting.

In the letter, President Trump called it “fantastic” and said Boyd did a beautiful job.

When Baldwin County Public Schools shared the story on Facebook, the post received a number of negative comments. Some people criticized Boyd for the presidential subject matter. Others were offended by the depiction of the flag.