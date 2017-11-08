Man shot in chest during Clarksville home invasion

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – Police are investigating after a man was shot during a home invasion in Clarksville Tuesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at a home on 100 Oaks Drive.

Clarksville police said officers arrived to find a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Two armed men entered the home though a back door and confronted the four people inside, which is when multiple shots were fired, according to police.

The armed men to some things from inside the home and fled before officers arrived.

Clarksville police said the incident does not appear to be random and there is no danger to the general public.

No additional information was released.