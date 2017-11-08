Kentucky jailer accused of starting fire inside jail’s closet

CLINTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A jailer in Clinton County was arrested Wednesday afternoon and accused of intentionally setting fire inside the jail.

Adam Smith, 31, was taken into custody just after 1:15 p.m. and charged with 20 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree arson.

According to Kentucky State Police, Smith is believed to have intentionally started a fire in a storage closet inside the jail that was occupied by 19 inmates and 1 other deputy jailer.

No one was injured, and the inmates were evacuated and moved to the Russell and Pulaski County jails.

A press release states the entire jail suffered extreme smoke damage.