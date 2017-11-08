Employee of Hickman County Schools investigated after complaint

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A complaint was lodged against a Hickman County Schools employee and an investigation was launched.

Michelle Gilbert, Director of Schools, confirmed the district launched the investigation immediately but did not say when it started.

The school employee, who was not named, was suspended pending the outcome of that investigation. It’s also not known at which school the employee works.

“We went through our protocol, investigated, and turned it over to a law enforcement agency,” Gilbert told News 2. “We take every complaint seriously.”

Further details weren’t released.