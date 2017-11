NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The correctional lieutenant arrested on charged of aggravated assault earlier this month has resigned from his position.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 2 on Wednesday that Derrick Gleaves resigned.

Gleaves is accused of brandishing a gun during a heated argument with a mechanic as he delivered his wife’s car to her workplace.

The 16-year veteran of the sheriff’s office had only been a correctional lieutenant for eight months.