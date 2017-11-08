Cyberattack hits city of Spring Hill’s computer system

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – The computer system for the city of Spring Hill was hit by cyberattack or some kind of ransomware Wednesday.

Spokesman Jamie Page told News 2 an employee opened an email that caused the crash.

The cyber attackers are demanding $250,000 in exchange for the computer system to return to normal.

Page says the city is not paying the random; the IT department is working to rebuild everything at the time of this report.

It’s unknown when the system will be back up and running.

The biggest impacts are to dispatchers, who are having to write notes and relay information over the phone or radio to officers.

All accounting software is down, as is the email system for city employees.

Utility customers can also not make online payments at this time.

Page told News 2 at this time is doesn’t appear that any information has been shared. The system appears to just be locked down.

Spring Hill has also been in communication with proper law enforcement over the incident.